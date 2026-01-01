ClearView CRM and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS E Tapestry
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and events so every dollar goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools so you can run fundraising events without juggling multiple platforms or manual data entry.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users so you get help when you need it, not just when your budget allows for premium plans.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees that drain your budget. While ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly and eTapestry charges ongoing fees plus $600 annually, Zeffy is 100% free with optional donor contributions covering costs.
Zeffy tracks donor history, manages relationships, and processes donations all in one place without setup fees or monthly charges. Unlike ClearView CRM and eTapestry that require technical integration and ongoing costs, Zeffy works immediately.
Yes. While ClearView CRM and eTapestry focus only on donor databases, Zeffy includes fundraising campaigns, event ticketing, membership management, and online stores. You get complete nonprofit software without paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is completely free for donor management while ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus $50 per user, and eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600 annually. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's operations.
Unlike ClearView CRM and eTapestry that only handle donor databases, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools, event ticketing, and payment processing. You get everything in one platform without monthly fees or setup costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
