Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$500/mo + $50/user plus card fees
$150/month plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
1.99% + $0.49 per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
Platform fees
N/A No pricing information available
$0 No platform transaction fees; included in monthly subscription
Monthly fees
$500 + $50 minimum base fee plus user-based monthly charge
$150/month Starting price for Starter plan; pricing varies by plan
Value for money
3.7
4.7

Features
3.7/5 Solid donor tracking, but requires separate tools for payments and events.
4.7/5 Easier to use, but high processing fees add up quickly for nonprofits.
Donations
Tracks donor information and giving history but requires integration with separate payment processors for online donations
LiveImpact handles donation tracking and donor management but charges processing fees on every transaction your supporters make.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system included - you'll need separate tools to sell tickets and manage event registration
LiveImpact doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software and manual attendee data management.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly focuses on donor data management rather than campaign creation tools
LiveImpact offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but charges processing fees on every donation raised by your supporters.
Auctions
ClearView CRM focuses on donor management and doesn't offer auction functionality for fundraising events
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle management tools - ClearView CRM specializes in donor tracking, not event-based fundraising
LiveImpact doesn't provide raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor data integration.
Online store
No built-in online store capabilities - ClearView CRM is designed for donor relationship management, not e-commerce
LiveImpact doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and integrated payment processing for membership fees.
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor tracking with gift history, pledges, and custom fields. Includes donor segmentation and basic reporting for fundraising campaigns.
Strong donor database with custom fields and reporting, but complex setup process requires technical knowledge to configure properly.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities - basic contact segmentation available but no built-in newsletter templates or automated email sequences for donors.
Limited email capabilities with basic templates and no advanced segmentation, requiring integration with separate email marketing tools.
Payment Processing
No integrated payment processing - requires third-party solutions which means additional fees and complex setup for donation collection.
No integrated payment processing - requires third-party solutions which means additional fees and complex setup for donation collection.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Not supported - LiveImpact is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - ClearView CRM specializes in donor relationships, not payment methods
Not supported - LiveImpact doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and engagement, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ClearView CRM is designed for donor management, not mobile payments
Not supported - LiveImpact is designed for donor relationship management, not payment collection

Customer Support
3.7/5
4.7/5 Unlimited Support
ClearView CRM offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
LiveImpact offers limited support with tier-based restrictions
Phone Support / Office Hours ClearView CRM provides phone support Monday-Friday, 9 AM-6 PM EST
LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars ClearView CRM offers monthly training webinars and best practice sessions
LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
ClearView CRM maintains a comprehensive knowledge base with articles and guides
LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level with phone help during business hours only
Tier-based support restrictions with limited access based on subscription level 