ClearView CRM and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS Neon One
ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus card fees. Neon One charges monthly subscriptions plus 2.9% per gift. Zeffy is completely free.
ClearView CRM lacks payment processing and auction tools. Neon One requires technical setup for basic features. Zeffy includes everything.
ClearView CRM and Neon One offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization.
ClearView CRM charges $500/month plus $50 per user, then adds card fees on top. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation and requires technical setup. Zeffy offers simple donor tracking, automated receipts, and built-in fundraising tools with no monthly costs or transaction fees.
Yes. Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, and automated thank-you emails in one platform. Unlike competitors that charge separately for CRM and payment processing, everything is included at zero cost.
Traditional donor management systems separate payment processing from relationship tracking, creating extra costs and complexity. Zeffy combines donation forms, payment processing, donor profiles, and automated receipts in one zero-fee platform.
ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user, while Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves over $7,000 yearly with Zeffy's zero-fee model.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
