ClearView CRM and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS Planning Center
💸
ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus user fees and card processing. Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
ClearView CRM lacks auction, raffle, and ticketing features. Planning Center requires separate tools for events and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
🎧
ClearView CRM and Planning Center offer limited support based on your subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
ClearView CRM charges $500/month plus $50 per user plus card fees, making it expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause while you track donors, manage campaigns, and build relationships.
Planning Center focuses on church management with limited fundraising tools and charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift. Zeffy provides dedicated fundraising features like peer-to-peer campaigns, events, and auctions with zero platform fees.
Yes, and more affordably. While ClearView CRM and Planning Center charge hundreds monthly plus transaction fees, Zeffy combines donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one zero-fee platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Traditional donor management systems like ClearView CRM cost $500+ monthly plus user fees, eating into your budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, gift management, and relationship building with zero platform fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Nonprofits switch because they're tired of paying hundreds monthly for basic donor management while losing money to transaction fees. Zeffy combines donor tracking with fundraising tools like events and peer-to-peer campaigns, all with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
