Sumac

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$500/mo + $50/user
card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction
$0
Societ covers all processing fees for Glass Register; Sumac pricing not listed – contact for details.
Platform fees
N/A
No pricing information available
$0
No platform fees for Glass Register; Sumac pricing not listed – contact for details.
Monthly fees
$500 minimum + $50
per user per month
$109-$179/month
Pricing varies by plan
Value for money
3.7
4.2

Features
3.7/5
Powerful donor tracking, but steep learning curve and needs extra tools for events and fundraising.
4.2/5
Solid donor management with good membership features, but outdated interface requires significant setup time.
Donations
Basic donation tracking and receipt generation, but limited online giving forms and no payment processing built-in
Sumac handles donation tracking and receipting well, but charges processing fees on top of their monthly subscription costs.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - ClearView CRM can track attendees but can't sell tickets or manage event registration Sumac doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms and manual processes to sync attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support - mainly tracks relationships but doesn't provide campaign tools for supporters Sumac lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run supporter-led campaigns and track their progress.
Auctions
ClearView CRM doesn't offer auction management tools - you'll need separate software to run silent auctions or live bidding events Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No raffle management features - you'll need to handle ticket sales and winner selection through other platforms Sumac doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to sell tickets, track sales, and manage winner selection.
Online store
No e-commerce or online store functionality - ClearView CRM focuses purely on donor relationship management Sumac doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions and manage inventory separately.
Memberships
ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking with contact records and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for dues collection.
Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and doesn't include integrated payment processing for membership fees.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with gift tracking, pledge management, and donor history. Includes basic reporting and donor segmentation, though customization options may be limited.
Sumac offers solid donor management with contact tracking, donation history, and basic reporting. However, the interface can feel outdated and requires significant time investment to learn and maintain effectively.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities with basic contact segmentation. No built-in email templates or automated drip campaigns - you'll likely need a separate email marketing tool.
Sumac provides basic email capabilities for donor communications but lacks advanced newsletter features. You'll likely need additional email marketing tools for professional donor engagement campaigns.
Payment Processing
Integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer native payment processing. You'll pay separate transaction fees to your payment provider on top of ClearView's costs.
Integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer native payment processing. You'll pay separate transaction fees to your payment provider on top of ClearView's costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate system
Limited payments through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Limited - Requires third-party payment processor integration with additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - ClearView CRM specializes in donor relationship management, not payment acceptance
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management and fundraising campaigns, not payment processing
Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ClearView CRM is designed for managing donor data and campaigns, not in-person payments
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
3.7/5
4.2/5 Unlimited Support
ClearView CRM offers limited support based on plan tier
Sumac offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours ClearView CRM provides phone support during standard business hours
Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars ClearView CRM offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Sumac offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
ClearView CRM maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours Sumac provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and live chat during business hours hours</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>