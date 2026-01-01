Crowdfunder and FundRazr help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take fees from every donation that comes in. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS FundRazr
💰
Crowdfunder charges 5% plus payment fees, and FundRazr takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and FundRazr focus on basic campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
📞
Crowdfunder offers limited support by plan tier, and FundRazr has no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for all users.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Crowdfunder charges 1.9% + 20p per gift and FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees. Plus, you get comprehensive tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores all in one place.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. Crowdfunding platforms like Crowdfunder charge 1.9% + 20p per gift plus VAT, while FundRazr takes 5% platform fees plus card processing fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes, unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit. You can run donation campaigns, sell event tickets, manage memberships, operate an online store, host auctions and raffles, plus track donors - all with zero platform fees and built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources at zero cost. Crowdfunding platforms limit support by plan tier and charge fees on top. You get better service without paying platform fees that eat into your donations.
Crowdfunding platforms work for one-time campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy offers year-round donation pages, donor management, events, and membership tools with zero fees. You build lasting relationships instead of just running isolated campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
