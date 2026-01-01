Crowdfunder and Give a Hand offer basic crowdfunding for general causes, but they lack the nonprofit-specific tools your organization needs. Zeffy provides dedicated fundraising features like donor management, event ticketing, and tax receipts — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Crowdfunder VS Give a Hand
Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees and Give a Hand takes 2.9% plus 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Crowdfunder and Give a Hand only offer basic campaign sharing. Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
Crowdfunder and Give a Hand collect basic supporter data during campaigns. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and follow-up tools for stewardship.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus comprehensive tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores. Crowdfunding platforms charge fees and lack the nonprofit-specific features you need to grow sustainably.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while crowdfunding platforms like Crowdfunder charge 1.9% + 20p per gift plus VAT, and Give a Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns and lack essential nonprofit tools like membership management, event ticketing, donor CRM, and online stores. Zeffy provides all these features in one platform, helping you build lasting donor relationships beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit beyond campaigns. You get donor management, event ticketing, membership tracking, online stores, and email marketing in one platform. Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns, leaving you to juggle multiple tools for ongoing operations.
Crowdfunding platforms take fees to profit from your fundraising. Zeffy operates differently - we're funded by voluntary donor contributions, so 100% of donations reach your cause. This approach keeps more money in your mission while supporting a platform built for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
