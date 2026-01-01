Crowdfunder VS Givealittle

Crowdfunder and Givealittle help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you campaign tools, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.

Decorative

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Sign up to Zeffy for free - 100% free forever.
Givealittle
Crowdfunder
Decorative

Crowdfunder VS Givealittle

Crowdfunder VS Givealittle: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Crowdfunder
Givealittle
Givealittle
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="emailfeatures"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_email.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Crowdfunding Platforms Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Campaign Builder</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Social Sharing & Link Generator</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Fundraising Goal Tracker</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Upload Videos & Photos</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Donor Communications</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">1.9% + 20p</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">per gift, plus VAT</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">platform cut + card fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">1.9% + 20p</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">per pledge for UK/EU cards; 3.25% + 25p per pledge for Non-EEA/UK transactions (VAT at 20% added to transaction fees)</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">1.5%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">fee charged to donors when paying by credit/debit card (e.g., $20 donation = $20.30 charged). No additional processing fee for other payment methods</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">flat fee (GST inclusive) on the total amount raised, deducted when funds are paid out</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">N/A</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No pricing information available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No monthly fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">N/A</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">N/A</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, limiting funds for your cause.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Givealittle requires separate tools for email, memberships, and ticketing beyond basic donations.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donations</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic crowdfunding campaigns with payment processing fees</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with donation collection, but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus payment processing fees.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No event ticketing capabilities</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional software to sell tickets and manage event attendance.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle offers peer-to-peer fundraising through individual campaign pages, but with limited customization and the same transaction fees apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No auction features available</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in raffle or lottery features</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and prize distribution.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Online store</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No dedicated online store functionality</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Crowdfunder focuses on one-time campaign donations rather than ongoing membership management or recurring supporter relationships.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic donor data collection through campaigns but lacks robust CRM features for building long-term supporter relationships.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic donor information collection only. Limited tools for tracking donor relationships, donation history, or building long-term supporter engagement.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited email tools focused on campaign updates rather than comprehensive donor communication and newsletter management.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and donor communications.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Charges 5% platform fee plus payment processing fees on all donations, significantly reducing funds available for your cause.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for international donations. These costs add up quickly for small nonprofits.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment methods</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile payments</p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards and digital wallets, missing ACH and mobile</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CREDIT CARD --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Crowdfunder accepts credit card donations through their platform</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Accept Visa, Mastercard, and American Express with standard processing fees</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- APPLE PAY & GOOGLE PAY --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not specified - Payment method details not clearly outlined on their main site</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Digital wallet payments available for donor convenience on campaigns</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ACH / BANK TRANSFERS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Crowdfunder focuses on general crowdfunding, not direct payment processing</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Givealittle focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments for New Zealand nonprofits</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TAP TO PAY (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Crowdfunder is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Givealittle operates as an online crowdfunding platform without mobile POS features</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8df20d98a80f025f7cb0f_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Customer Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text"></p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle offers occasional webinars and training sessions for fundraisers</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign creators</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givealittle provides email support for users with questions about their fundraising campaigns</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img> <p class="table_text"></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Email-only support with no phone help — assistance limited by plan type</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Givealittle?

Why Zeffy over Crowdfunder and Givealittle?

Why choose Zeffy over Crowdfunder and Givealittle if you're a nonprofit

💰

Keep 100% of your donations

Crowdfunder takes 5% plus card fees and Givealittle charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.

🧰

Get all fundraising tools in one place

Crowdfunder and Givealittle only handle basic campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores at no extra cost.

🤝

Access real support when you need it

Crowdfunder and Givealittle offer limited help center support. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to help you succeed.

Sign up for free

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Givealittle

Frequently asked questions

How does Zeffy's support compare to crowdfunding platforms?

Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone during office hours at no extra cost. Crowdfunding platforms often limit support based on your plan or charge extra fees for personalized help.

What happens when my crowdfunding campaign ends with other platforms?

Most crowdfunding platforms end your relationship when campaigns finish. Zeffy helps you build lasting donor relationships with CRM tools, recurring giving options, and ongoing fundraising capabilities beyond single campaigns.

Why should nonprofits choose Zeffy over crowdfunding platforms like Crowdfunder or Givealittle?

Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools, and donor management features. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2-5% fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.

How does Zeffy's pricing compare to crowdfunding platforms?

Zeffy charges zero platform fees while crowdfunding platforms take 2-5% of every donation. On a $10,000 campaign, you'd lose $200-500 to fees with other platforms. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.

Can Zeffy handle more than just crowdfunding campaigns?

Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit from one platform without switching between tools.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

No items found.
Sign up for free
Looking for a better option?

Related content

Sign up for free
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Heading 1

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 4

Heading 5
Heading 6

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.

Block quote

Ordered list

  1. Item 1
  2. Item 2
  3. Item 3

Unordered list

Text link

Bold text

Emphasis

Superscript

Subscript

Heading 1

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 4

Heading 5
Heading 6

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.

Block quote

Ordered list

  1. Item 1
  2. Item 2
  3. Item 3

Unordered list

Text link

Bold text

Emphasis

Superscript

Subscript