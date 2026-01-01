Crowdfunder and Givealittle help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you campaign tools, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS Givealittle
Crowdfunder takes 5% plus card fees and Givealittle charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Crowdfunder and Givealittle only handle basic campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores at no extra cost.
Crowdfunder and Givealittle offer limited help center support. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to help you succeed.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone during office hours at no extra cost. Crowdfunding platforms often limit support based on your plan or charge extra fees for personalized help.
Most crowdfunding platforms end your relationship when campaigns finish. Zeffy helps you build lasting donor relationships with CRM tools, recurring giving options, and ongoing fundraising capabilities beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools, and donor management features. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2-5% fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while crowdfunding platforms take 2-5% of every donation. On a $10,000 campaign, you'd lose $200-500 to fees with other platforms. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit from one platform without switching between tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
