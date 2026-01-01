Crowdfunder and GiveSendGo help you raise money for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS GiveSendGo
💯
Crowdfunder takes 5% plus payment fees and GiveSendGo charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and GiveSendGo only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
Crowdfunder offers limited support with delays and GiveSendGo provides basic email help. Zeffy gives you unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus complete fundraising tools like events, memberships, and donor management all in one place.
Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while GiveSendGo takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. With Zeffy's zero fees, a nonprofit raising $10,000 saves $500-900 annually that goes directly to your mission.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that only handle campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike Crowdfunder's limited business hours or GiveSendGo's basic email support, you get dedicated help whenever you need it.
Crowdfunding platforms handle single campaigns, but nonprofits need year-round tools. Zeffy manages your entire operation with events, memberships, donor relationships, and campaigns all in one zero-fee platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript