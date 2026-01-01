Crowdfunder and Kickstarter help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS Kickstarter
Crowdfunder and Kickstarter take 5% platform fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Crowdfunder requires hitting targets to receive funds, while Kickstarter only handles project rewards. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, and memberships all in one place.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic FAQ support and limited assistance. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support from real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 5% fees and focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers ongoing donation management, donor CRM, and event ticketing with zero platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Crowdfunder takes 1.9% + 20p per gift plus VAT, and Kickstarter charges 5% plus card fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms are designed for short-term campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. Zeffy provides year-round donation processing, donor management, event ticketing, and membership tools specifically designed for nonprofit sustainability.
Crowdfunding platforms like Crowdfunder and Kickstarter are built for short-term campaigns, not year-round nonprofit work. Zeffy provides complete fundraising infrastructure with donor CRM, event ticketing, and membership tools that support your mission every day.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools built specifically for nonprofits. While Crowdfunder charges 1.9% + fees and Kickstarter takes 5% plus card fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause with optional donor contributions covering our costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
