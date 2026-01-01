Crowdfunder and Spacehive help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take fees from every donation you raise. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Crowdfunder VS Spacehive
Crowdfunder takes 1.9% + 20p per gift while Spacehive cuts 7.5% from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your community fundraiser keeps every penny for your mission.
Crowdfunder and Spacehive only handle basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, and donor management in one place.
Crowdfunder offers limited tiered support and Spacehive provides basic email help. Zeffy gives unlimited phone and email support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Crowdfunder charges 1.9% + 20p per gift plus VAT and Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees. You keep every penny donated to your cause.
Yes. While Crowdfunder and Spacehive focus only on project campaigns, Zeffy provides ongoing donations, event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management all in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources. Crowdfunder and Spacehive offer limited support based on account tiers or email-only assistance.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees. Crowdfunder charges 1.9% + 20p per gift plus VAT, while Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Crowdfunder and Spacehive that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools including ongoing donations, event management, online stores, and donor relationship building all in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
