Crowdfunder and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunder VS Whydonate
💯
Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Whydonate adds card fees to every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunder and Whydonate only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management at no extra cost.
🤝
Crowdfunder offers limited business-hours support, and Whydonate restricts help by plan type. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no extra cost. Crowdfunder limits support by plan tier, while Whydonate doesn't offer phone support. You get dedicated help without paying platform fees.
Yes. While Crowdfunder and Whydonate focus on single donation campaigns, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management. Run your entire nonprofit operation from one platform.
Unlike Crowdfunder and Whydonate that charge platform fees on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You keep 100% of donations while getting tools like event ticketing, online stores, and donor management that most crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Crowdfunder charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing, while Whydonate charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission, but it's completely optional.
Beyond basic donation pages, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, membership management, and built-in donor CRM. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle one-time campaigns without these essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript