CrowdRise VS Fundly

CrowdRise and Fundly help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you peer-to-peer fundraising, donation forms, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and Fundly charges card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' gifts go directly to your mission.
CrowdRise and Fundly only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management without needing separate platforms.
CrowdRise offers limited phone hours and Fundly only provides email support. Zeffy gives you unlimited live chat, phone calls, and personalized onboarding.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees, while Fundly takes 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Yes. Unlike CrowdRise and Fundly which only offer crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management - all at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans, live chat, and dedicated training resources. CrowdRise and Fundly provide limited support with response delays and basic help centers, often leaving nonprofits without the guidance they need.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees or transaction costs. CrowdRise charges 2.2% plus card fees on every donation, while Fundly takes 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, keeping your fundraising dollars intact.
Unlike CrowdRise and Fundly which only handle crowdfunding campaigns, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit including donor management, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and memberships. You get everything in one platform without juggling multiple tools or paying multiple fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
