CrowdRise VS Give A Hand

Give A Hand

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: [Both platforms supported]
Social Sharing & Link Generator: [Both platforms supported] Social Sharing & Link Generator: [Both platforms supported] Fundraising Goal Tracker: [Both platforms supported]
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): [Both platforms supported] Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): [Both platforms supported]
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available for both platforms Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available for both platforms
Upload Videos & Photos: CrowdRise supported, Give A Hand not supported Upload Videos & Photos: CrowdRise supported, Give A Hand not supported
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: [Both platforms supported]
Custom Donor Communications: CrowdRise supported, Give A Hand not supported Custom Donor Communications: CrowdRise supported, Give A Hand not supported
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: CrowdRise not supported, Give A Hand supported Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: CrowdRise not supported, Give A Hand supported
Donation Dedication Options: CrowdRise supported, Give A Hand not supported

Pricing
CrowdRise: 2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift
Give A Hand: 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (standard credit/debit card processing); +1.5% for international cards
Platform fees: CrowdRise has platform fees, Give A Hand has no platform fees
Monthly fees: CrowdRise has monthly fees, Give A Hand has $0 monthly fees

Features
CrowdRise: 4.1/5 - Solid fundraising basics, but you'll need other tools for auctions, ticketing, and email marketing.
Give A Hand: N/A - Campaign-focused platform with limited features. Plan to integrate separate tools for most fundraising needs.

Donations:
CrowdRise: Basic donation collection through campaign pages, but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus platform fees
Give A Hand: Give A Hand focuses on crowdfunding campaigns but charges platform fees on donations, reducing the funds that reach your cause.

Ticketing:
CrowdRise: No event ticketing system - can't sell tickets or manage event registration through CrowdRise
Give A Hand: Give A Hand doesn't offer event ticketing features. Ticketing:
Give A Hand: Give A Hand doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for fundraising events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
CrowdRise: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and social sharing, but limited customization options
Give A Hand: Give A Hand offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but with limited customization and supporter engagement tools.

Auctions:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run charity auctions and manage bidding
Give A Hand: Give A Hand doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions:
Give A Hand: Give A Hand doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to run fundraising auctions.

Raffles:
CrowdRise: No dedicated raffle features - you'd need to manage ticket sales and drawings through other tools
Give A Hand: Give A Hand doesn't support raffle functionality. Raffles:
Give A Hand: Give A Hand doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store:
CrowdRise: No built-in online store functionality - can't sell merchandise or products directly through the platform
Give A Hand: Give A Hand lacks e-commerce capabilities. Online store:
Give A Hand: Give A Hand lacks e-commerce capabilities. You can't sell merchandise or products directly through their crowdfunding platform.

Memberships:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. Memberships:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. Memberships:
CrowdRise: You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Give A Hand: Give A Hand focuses on one-time crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs or recurring donor relationships.

Donor Management/CRM:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise provides basic donor data but limited CRM features. Donor Management/CRM:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise provides basic donor data but limited CRM features. Advanced donor tracking requires external tools.
Give A Hand: Basic donor contact collection during campaigns. No ongoing relationship management tools or donor history tracking for future engagement.

Emails & Newsletter:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party services to send newsletters to your supporters.
Give A Hand: Limited email tools focused on campaign updates. Emails & Newsletter:
Give A Hand: Limited email tools focused on campaign updates. No built-in newsletter features or donor communication management beyond basic notifications.

Payment Processing:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing through their platform.
Give A Hand: Processes donations through standard payment gateways but charges platform fees on each transaction, reducing your fundraising total.

Payment methods
CrowdRise: Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers
Give A Hand: Basic credit card processing, missing modern options

Credit Card Payments:
CrowdRise: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for online donations and fundraising campaigns
Give A Hand: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations through their crowdfunding platform

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
CrowdRise: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Give A Hand: Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing without digital wallet options

ACH / Bank Transfers:
CrowdRise: Not supported - CrowdRise focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns
Give A Hand: Not supported - Give A Hand focuses on basic crowdfunding without advanced payment methods

Tap to Pay App:
CrowdRise: Not supported - CrowdRise is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Give A Hand: Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for in-person fundraising events

Customer Support
CrowdRise: 4.1/5
Give A Hand: N/A

Unlimited Support:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
Give A Hand: Give A Hand does not offer unlimited support - Unlimited Support:
Give A Hand: Give A Hand does not offer unlimited support - responses may be delayed during peak times

Phone Support / Office Hours:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders
Give A Hand: Give A Hand does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise offers occasional training sessions and best practice webinars for fundraising campaigns
Give A Hand: Give A Hand provides occasional training webinars for fundraising best practices

Help Center:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs for campaign setup
Give A Hand: Give A Hand maintains a help center with articles and fundraising guides

Email:
CrowdRise: Give A Hand offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Give A Hand: Give A Hand offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
CrowdRise: Support access varies by plan level with premium help for higher-tier users only
Give A Hand: Email-only support with potential delays during busy periods and no phone assistance