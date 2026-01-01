CrowdRise and Givealittle help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform and processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
CrowdRise VS Givealittle
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and Givealittle charges 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
CrowdRise and Givealittle focus only on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, donor management, and email tools in one platform.
CrowdRise offers limited business-hours support and Givealittle restricts help by plan type. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction cuts, no hidden costs. While CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees and Givealittle charges 5% plus fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause with Zeffy.
Yes! Unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management - all in one platform. You get everything you need without paying multiple vendors.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours - completely free. CrowdRise and Givealittle limit support based on your plan and charge fees on top of their transaction costs.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction cuts, no monthly charges. CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees, and Givealittle charges 5% plus processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Unlike single-campaign platforms, Zeffy becomes your permanent fundraising home. Keep your donors engaged year-round with events, memberships, online stores, and ongoing donations - all free. No need to start over with new platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
