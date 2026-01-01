CrowdRise VS HandUp

CrowdRise (now GoFundMe) and HandUp help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take fees from every donation that comes in. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees, HandUp charges donors 8%. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
🧰
CrowdRise and HandUp lack auctions, raffles, ticketing, and stores. Zeffy provides all fundraising tools in one place.
🤝
CrowdRise and HandUp offer basic data collection only. Zeffy includes donor stewardship tools and email automation.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while CrowdRise takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. This means more money goes directly to your cause. Plus, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including events, auctions, and donor management in one platform.
HandUp charges donors an 8% fee on every gift, which can discourage giving. Zeffy operates on zero fees with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. You also get access to ticketing, online stores, and membership tools that HandUp doesn't offer.
Yes. While CrowdRise and HandUp focus mainly on campaign-based fundraising, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit. Run events, sell merchandise, manage memberships, process recurring donations, and build lasting donor relationships all in one place.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit management tools. Run year-round fundraising with events, auctions, memberships, and donor management. No fees mean 100% of donations reach your mission.
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees from every donation. HandUp charges donors 8%, which can discourage giving. Zeffy operates on zero fees with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution, keeping more money for your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
