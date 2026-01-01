CrowdRise and Indiegogo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CrowdRise VS Indiegogo
💯
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees, and Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
🧰
CrowdRise and Indiegogo focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, donor management, and email tools all in one platform.
🤝
CrowdRise offers limited support with delays, and Indiegogo only provides email help. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone, email, and chat support whenever you need guidance.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
CrowdRise takes 2.2% plus card fees, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus fees from every donation. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a nonprofit raising $10,000 keeps the full amount instead of losing $220-$500 to platform fees.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms designed for single campaigns, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, and donor relationship tools your nonprofit needs to grow.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. CrowdRise provides limited phone hours and basic help articles, while Indiegogo only offers email support with no phone access.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit growth. Zeffy gives you zero fees plus ongoing tools like donor management, event ticketing, and membership tracking that crowdfunding sites don't offer.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
