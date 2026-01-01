CrowdRise VS Indiegogo

Indiegogo

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✗ Social Sharing & Link Generator: CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✓
Fundraising Goal Tracker: CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✓ Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✓ Peer-to-peer fundraising: CrowdRise - Information not available, Indiegogo - Information not available Upload Videos & Photos: CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✗ Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✓ Custom Donor Communications: CrowdRise ✗, Indiegogo ✗
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: CrowdRise ✗, Indiegogo ✗ Donation Dedication Options: CrowdRise ✓, Indiegogo ✓

Pricing
CrowdRise: 2.2% + card fees per gift
Indiegogo: 5% platform cut + card fees per gift

Processing fees:
CrowdRise: 2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
Indiegogo: 3% + $0.20 per transaction (in USD/EUR/GBP)

Platform fees:
CrowdRise: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Indiegogo: 5% of funds raised

Monthly fees:
CrowdRise: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Indiegogo: $0 - No monthly fees

Value for money:
CrowdRise: 4.1
Indiegogo: N/A

Features
CrowdRise: 4.1/5 - Solid fundraising, but fees cut into donations and you'll need extra tools for events and donor management.
Indiegogo: N/A - Campaign-focused platform with high fees (5% + payment processing) and limited features for ongoing nonprofit operations.

Donations:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise focuses on fundraising campaigns but charges platform fees that eat into your donations
Indiegogo: Indiegogo focuses on crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing donation collection. Limited tools for recurring donors or donor management. Ticketing:
CrowdRise: No event ticketing features - you'll need separate tools for fundraising events
Indiegogo: Indiegogo doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event attendance. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
CrowdRise: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising tools but with fees that reduce your final proceeds
Indiegogo: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can share campaigns, but no dedicated tools for creating individual fundraising pages. Auctions:
CrowdRise: No auction hosting or bidding management features available
Indiegogo: Indiegogo doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding campaigns. Raffles:
CrowdRise: No raffle or contest management capabilities built into the platform
Indiegogo: No built-in raffle or contest features. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to run raffles through the platform. Online store:
CrowdRise: No merchandise sales or online store functionality for nonprofits
Indiegogo: Basic reward fulfillment for campaign backers, but no comprehensive online store features for ongoing product sales or inventory management. Memberships:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Indiegogo: Indiegogo doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring member dues and benefits. Donor Management/CRM:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise provides basic donor data but limited CRM features. No donor segmentation or relationship tracking capabilities.
Indiegogo: Basic backer information only. No donor profiles, giving history tracking, or relationship management tools for your supporters. Emails & Newsletter:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export donor data and use separate mailing software for updates. Indiegogo: No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export supporter data and use separate newsletter software for ongoing communication.

Payment Processing:
CrowdRise: CrowdRise charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional payment processing fees, making it costly for small nonprofits.
Indiegogo: Charges 5% platform fee plus 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing fees on all funds raised, reducing your nonprofit's budget.

Payment methods
CrowdRise: Credit cards and mobile wallets only, no ACH or in-person options
Indiegogo: Credit cards and digital wallets, but no bank transfers or in-person payments

Credit Card Payments:
CrowdRise: Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees deducted from donations
Indiegogo: Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees that reduce your campaign funds

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
CrowdRise: Supported - Offers mobile wallet payment options for donor convenience
Indiegogo: Supported - Offers digital wallet payments but with standard crowdfunding platform fees

ACH / Bank Transfers:
CrowdRise: Not supported - CrowdRise (now GoFundMe) focuses on credit card donations only
Indiegogo: Not supported - Indiegogo focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns

Tap to Pay App:
CrowdRise: Not supported - CrowdRise operates as an online platform without in-person payment tools
Indiegogo: Not supported - Indiegogo operates as an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment tools

Customer Support
Indiegogo: N/A

Unlimited Support:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on campaign type and urgency

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for most users

Webinars:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo provides educational webinars and training sessions for campaign creators

Help Center:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs

Email:
Indiegogo: Indiegogo offers email support through their help center contact form

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Indiegogo: Email-only support designed for entrepreneurs and businesses, not mission-driven organizations