CrowdRise VS Spacehive

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
Processing fees: 2.9% Card payments (charged by Stripe)
Platform fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Platform fees: 7.5% (+VAT) of project target
Monthly fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money: 4.1
Value for money: N/A

Features
4.1/5 - Campaign-focused crowdfunding. Requires setup time and charges per-transaction fees.
N/A - Project-based crowdfunding with limited tools. Needs external software for most features.
Donations: Accept donations through crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing features, but charges platform fees that reduce your fundraising total
Donations: Spacehive focuses on crowdfunding campaigns for specific projects rather than ongoing donation collection. Limited recurring donation options. Donations: Spacehive focuses on crowdfunding campaigns for specific projects rather than ongoing donation collection. Limited recurring donation options.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities - CrowdRise is designed for fundraising campaigns rather than event management and ticket sales Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities - CrowdRise is designed for fundraising campaigns rather than event management and ticket sales
Ticketing: Spacehive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event attendance.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team campaigns and individual fundraiser pages, plus social media integration for supporters Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team campaigns and individual fundraiser pages, plus social media integration for supporters
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can share campaigns, but lacks robust tools for creating individual fundraising pages.
Auctions: CrowdRise doesn't offer auction functionality - it's focused on crowdfunding campaigns rather than auction-style fundraising events Auctions: CrowdRise doesn't offer auction functionality - it's focused on crowdfunding campaigns rather than auction-style fundraising events
Auctions: Spacehive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles: No specific raffle or lottery features available - the platform focuses on donation-based crowdfunding campaigns Raffles: No specific raffle or lottery features available - the platform focuses on donation-based crowdfunding campaigns
Raffles: No built-in raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to run raffles for your supporters.
Online store: No dedicated online store features - CrowdRise is built for campaign-based fundraising rather than selling products or merchandise Online store: No dedicated online store features - CrowdRise is built for campaign-based fundraising rather than selling products or merchandise
Online store: Spacehive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products to supporters.
Memberships: CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Memberships: CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Memberships: Not available - Spacehive focuses on one-time project funding rather than ongoing membership programs
Donor Management/CRM: CrowdRise offers basic donor data collection but limited CRM features for building long-term donor relationships. Donor Management/CRM: CrowdRise offers basic donor data collection but limited CRM features for building long-term donor relationships.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic backer tracking for individual projects, but no ongoing donor relationship management across campaigns
Emails & Newsletter: CrowdRise provides basic email updates to donors but lacks full newsletter creation and mailing list management tools. Emails & Newsletter: CrowdRise provides basic email updates to donors but lacks full newsletter creation and mailing list management tools.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited communication tools - mainly project updates to backers, no comprehensive email marketing
Payment Processing: CrowdRise charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing through their platform.
Payment Processing: Basic payment processing with standard transaction fees that reduce your funding total

Payment methods
Credit cards and mobile wallets only
Basic card payments with limited options
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards for donations
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit and debit cards through integrated payment processors
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for quick mobile donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Limited information available on mobile wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - GoFundMe (CrowdRise) only processes credit card and debit card payments
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Spacehive focuses on civic crowdfunding with basic payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - GoFundMe is web-based crowdfunding without in-person payment capabilities
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No dedicated mobile app for in-person payment collection

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support: Spacehive does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type Unlimited Support: Spacehive does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type
Phone Support / Office Hours: Spacehive does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars: Spacehive provides occasional webinars and training sessions for campaign creators
Help Center: Spacehive maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for crowdfunding best practices
Email: Spacehive offers email support for users with questions about their crowdfunding campaigns
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email-only support with limited assistance based on plan type