Donately and Easyfundraising both help you collect donations, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, campaign pages, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donately VS Easyfundraising
🎟️
Donately and Easyfundraising take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle tickets and donations actually raise money for your mission.
🧩
Donately lacks auctions and raffles while Easyfundraising only handles shopping donations. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and stores all in one platform.
📞
Donately limits support by plan tier and Easyfundraising offers no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Donately takes 4% plus card fees from every gift. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of platform costs.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, chat, and phone during business hours. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan tier, we help every nonprofit succeed.
Yes, Zeffy offers event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, membership management, and online stores. Donately focuses only on donations, requiring multiple tools.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, while Donately takes 4% plus card fees from every gift. Easyfundraising only works for shopping-based fundraising, not direct donations. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy offers everything small nonprofits need in one platform: donations, events, memberships, and stores with zero fees. Donately charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while Easyfundraising only handles shopping donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
