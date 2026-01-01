Donately and iDonate both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising pages with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donately VS i Donate
Donately and iDonate charge 4% platform fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Donately and iDonate limit support to business hours and higher-tier plans. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Donately and iDonate require separate tools for raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Donately takes 4% plus card fees and iDonate charges $99/month plus 4% card fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, so 100% of intended donations reach your cause.
Zeffy offers everything you need in one platform at zero cost: donations, events, raffles, memberships, and online stores. Other platforms charge monthly fees or take percentages from every gift, limiting your fundraising potential.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Donately takes 4% plus card fees from every donation. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, keeping 100% of intended donations for your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. iDonate limits support based on your plan tier and only offers priority help during business hours for higher-paying customers.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers. Donately only processes credit cards and digital wallets, missing the cost-effective ACH option for larger gifts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
