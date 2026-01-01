SecureGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
4%
4% platform fee plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction (nonprofit rate); ACH/Direct Bank Transfer (Stripe): 0.8%, capped at $5
1.75% + $0.30
per transaction; Credit: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction; Crypto/Stock: 4.00%
Platform fees
N/A
Standard plan; other plans available with lower fees
N/A
None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees
Monthly fees
$0/month
Free Plan; other plans available with monthly or one-time fees
$149/mo
Basic plan; pricing varies by plan and billing cycle
Value for money
4.4
4.3

Features
4.0/5
Solid donation processing with peer-to-peer fundraising, but requires manual setup for events and memberships.
4.3/5
Simple donation forms and donor tracking, but you'll need separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and memberships.
Donations
Donately offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic reporting features for tracking donation performance.
SecureGive provides online donation forms with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic customization features for donation pages.
Ticketing
Donately does not provide event ticketing functionality as it focuses specifically on donation processing and donor management.
SecureGive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for your nonprofit events and programs.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donately offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages and campaigns on behalf of your organization.
SecureGive doesn't provide peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software and manual coordination to run supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
Donately does not provide auction management features, as it specializes in direct donation processing rather than event-based fundraising.
SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.
Raffles
Donately does not offer raffle or lottery management features, concentrating instead on traditional donation collection methods.
SecureGive doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Donately does not include e-commerce or online store capabilities, focusing solely on donation processing and donor relationship management.
SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.
Memberships
Donately offers basic membership management with recurring payment setup, but lacks advanced member portal features and automated renewal communications that many nonprofits need.
SecureGive offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.
Donor Management/CRM
Includes donor database with giving history tracking, basic segmentation, and reporting features, though advanced CRM functionality requires higher-tier plans.
Basic donor database with contact information and giving history. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor journey tracking or engagement scoring.
Emails & Newsletter
Provides basic email tools for donor communication and thank-you messages, but limited newsletter capabilities compared to dedicated email marketing platforms.
Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢), accepts major credit cards and ACH payments, but charges additional fees for premium features like custom branding.
Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢), accepts major credit cards and ACH payments, but charges additional fees for premium features like custom branding.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Basic payment options with limited details
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with standard processing fees
Yes - accepts major credit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers mobile wallet payment options for donor convenience
Yes - digital wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Donately focuses on credit card processing only
Yes - bank transfers available
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No dedicated mobile app for in-person payment processing
Not specified - contact SecureGive for details

Customer Support
4.0/5
4.3/5 Unlimited Support
Donately limits support based on subscription tier, with premium plans receiving priority assistance
SecureGive limits support to business hours with response times varying by plan level Phone Support / Office Hours
Donately offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers
SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users
Webinars Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for platform users
SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates
Help Center
Donately maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support SecureGive maintains a help center with articles covering basic setup and common questions
Email
Donately offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for higher-tier subscribers only Support limited by plan level with phone access restricted to premium users