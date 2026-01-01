Donately and WeFund4U both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and campaign tracking with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Donately VS We Fund4U
Donately and WeFund4U take 4% plus card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
While Donately and WeFund4U focus only on donations, Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and memberships so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.
Unlike Donately's limited business-hour support or WeFund4U's basic help docs, Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Donately charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $39, which quickly adds up and reduces your fundraising impact.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no extra cost. WeFund4U offers only basic documentation with limited phone support during business hours, leaving you stuck when you need help most.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, memberships, online stores, raffles, and auctions all in one platform with zero fees. Donately and WeFund4U focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for multiple separate tools.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, meaning 100% of donations reach your cause. Plus, you get donations, events, memberships, and online stores all in one place. Donately and WeFund4U charge 4-5% fees and focus mainly on donations, forcing you to pay for multiple tools.
With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a nonprofit raising $10,000 keeps the full amount. On Donately (4% + card fees) or WeFund4U (5% + card fees), you'd lose $400-500 to platform fees alone. That's money that could fund your programs instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
