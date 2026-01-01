WeFund4U

Pricing

4% platform fee plus card fees per gift

N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rate); ACH/Direct Bank Transfer (Stripe): 0.8%, capped at $5

Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Platform fees: 4% Standard (pay-as-you-go); Lower Fees Plan: 2% (with $99/month subscription); No Fees Plan: 0% (with $5,000 one-time prepayment, covers up to $1M raised)

Platform fees: 5%

Monthly fees: $0/month - Free Plan; Lower Fees Plan: $99/month (or $999/year); No Fees Plan: One-time $5,000 payment (no monthly fee)

Monthly fees: $0/month - No monthly fee

Value for money: 4.4

Value for money: 4.6/5

Features

4.0/5 - Solid donation platform, but requires piecing together tools for events and memberships.

N/A - Basic donation processing with limited features; expect to add multiple third-party tools for full functionality.

Donations: Donately offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic fundraising campaign features for nonprofits.

Donations: WeFund4U focuses on donation processing with customizable forms and recurring giving options, though with limited design flexibility compared to full-service platforms.

Ticketing: Donately does not provide event ticketing capabilities - organizations need separate platforms for selling event tickets.

Ticketing: WeFund4U doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional software to manage event registration and ticket sales.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Donately offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages for campaigns and events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: WeFund4U offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages, though with fewer customization options than specialized platforms.

Auctions: Donately does not provide auction functionality - organizations need separate auction platforms for silent or live auction events.

Auctions: WeFund4U doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.

Raffles: Donately lacks built-in raffle functionality - nonprofits must use third-party tools to run raffle campaigns and manage entries.

Raffles: WeFund4U doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance tracking.

Online store: Donately does not include e-commerce features for selling merchandise or products - requires additional platforms for online stores.

Online store: WeFund4U doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party solutions to sell merchandise or products alongside your donation efforts.

Memberships: Donately doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need to integrate with third-party tools or manage memberships manually outside the platform.

Memberships: WeFund4U doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to track memberships manually or use separate software.

Donor Management/CRM: Includes donor profiles and giving history tracking, but CRM features are limited compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions. Advanced segmentation requires higher-tier plans.

Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking with limited customization options. Reporting features are minimal compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions.

Emails & Newsletter: Basic email receipts and thank-you messages are included, but you'll need to connect external email marketing tools for newsletters and donor communications.

Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing features. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party email tools to stay in touch with supporters.

Payment Processing: Donately charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $39. These costs add up quickly and eat into your donation revenue.

Payment methods

Credit cards and digital wallets only

Credit cards only, no mobile or bank options

Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accept donations via all major credit cards

Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accept Visa, Mastercard, and other major credit cards through their crowdfunding platform

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Donors can give using Apple Pay and Google Pay

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - WeFund4U's platform doesn't offer mobile wallet payment options

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Donately focuses on credit card donations only

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - WeFund4U focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct ACH bank transfers

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - WeFund4U operates as a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps

Customer Support

4.0/5

N/A Unlimited Support: Donately limits support access based on subscription tier, with premium support for higher plans

Unlimited Support: WeFund4U: Limited support hours, not available 24/7

Phone Support / Office Hours: Donately offers phone support during standard business hours for select plan subscribers

Phone Support / Office Hours: WeFund4U: Phone support available during standard business hours only

Webinars: Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users Webinars: WeFund4U: No regular training webinars or educational sessions offered

Help Center: Donately maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support Help Center: WeFund4U: Basic help documentation and FAQ section available

Email: Donately offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level Email: WeFund4U: Email support available during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan level with phone help for premium subscribers only

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Basic help documentation with limited phone support during business hours