Donately and Wonderful both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donately VS Wonderful.org
💰
Donately and Wonderful.org charge platform fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your mission.
🧰
Donately and Wonderful.org require separate tools for events, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to ticket sales in one platform.
📞
Donately and Wonderful.org limit support to business hours and email only. Zeffy offers unlimited phone and email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Donately charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus $39+ monthly fees. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through multiple channels - email, live chat, and phone - whenever you need help. Unlike Wonderful.org's business-hours-only phone support, we're here when your donors are giving.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all fee-free. While competitors focus only on donations, we provide everything your nonprofit needs in one platform.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Donately charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus $39+ monthly fees. Every dollar donated through Zeffy goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy offers donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all fee-free in one platform. Wonderful.org only handles donations, so you'd need separate tools for events or merchandise, creating more work and costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript