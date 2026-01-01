Donorbox and PayPal both charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Donorbox takes 1.75% plus processing costs, while PayPal charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and email tools with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
Donorbox and PayPal take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧰
Donorbox requires add-ons for different fundraising types, while PayPal only processes payments. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, and donor management without extra fees or tools.
🤝
Donorbox limits support by plan tier, and PayPal treats you like any business customer. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2-6 hours with help that makes sense for your fundraising needs.
Zeffy keeps 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Donorbox charges 1.75-2.95% plus processing fees. That means more money for your mission and simpler budgeting without surprise deductions.
Donorbox charges monthly fees up to $150 plus platform fees on every donation. Zeffy has no monthly fees, no platform fees, and no hidden costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, and memberships in one platform with zero fees. Donorbox requires separate add-ons and charges extra fees for different fundraising types, making it costly for diverse campaigns.
Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, and memberships in one platform with zero fees. Donorbox and PayPal require multiple tools and charge fees on every transaction, making comprehensive fundraising expensive and complicated.
On $10,000 raised, Donorbox takes $175-295 in platform fees plus processing costs. PayPal charges $320 in transaction fees. Zeffy keeps it at $0, so your full fundraising amount goes to your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
