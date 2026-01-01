DonorDock and Donorfy help you track donors and manage campaigns, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Donorfy
Donordock and Donorfy charge $98+ monthly plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission while you track donors just as well.
Donordock and Donorfy only manage donor data. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns so you can actually raise money, not just track it.
Donordock and Donorfy require payment gateway setup and monthly commitments. Zeffy works immediately with built-in payment processing and no contracts.
Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools with zero fees, while donor management platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and full donor tracking without losing money to fees.
Zeffy costs $0 in platform fees. Donordock charges $98 monthly plus transaction fees on every gift, which adds up quickly. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your donations.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, event management, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor tracking in one platform. Unlike donor-only CRMs that require separate payment tools, Zeffy handles everything your nonprofit needs to raise and manage funds.
Zeffy eliminates the hassle of managing multiple systems. While donor management platforms require separate payment processors with additional fees, Zeffy handles donations, events, and donor tracking in one place with zero platform fees.
Your costs stay at zero regardless of database size. Donor management platforms charge more as your supporter base grows, but Zeffy never penalizes your success with scaling fees or per-contact charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
