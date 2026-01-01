DonorDock and Keela help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and events so you keep 100% of what supporters give to your mission.
Zeffy handles donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores in one platform built specifically for fundraising success.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools so you can run campaigns and track relationships without juggling platforms.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while DonorDock ($98/month) and Keela charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one platform without losing money to fees.
Unlike DonorDock and Keela that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy handles your entire fundraising operation. Process donations, sell event tickets, run raffles, and manage donors all in one place. No need for multiple tools or manual data transfers between systems.
Small nonprofits need every dollar to count. While DonorDock and Keela charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions. You keep 100% of donations and get fundraising tools designed for teams without dedicated IT support.
DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees, while Keela charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, so you keep 100% of donations. Your supporters can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help us keep the platform free.
Traditional donor management platforms like DonorDock and Keela focus only on tracking donors but charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools with donor management included, all without platform fees eating into your mission budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
