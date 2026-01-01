DonorDock and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Little Green Light
DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees, Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
DonorDock and Little Green Light track donors but can't process donations, run raffles, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
DonorDock and Little Green Light offer limited support based on your subscription tier. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management plus payment processing with zero platform fees. While DonorDock costs $98/month and Little Green Light costs $45/month (both plus card fees), Zeffy is 100% free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes. Unlike DonorDock and Little Green Light which only track donors, Zeffy manages your entire fundraising operation. Run events, sell tickets, process donations, manage memberships, and track supporters all in one place without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost, while DonorDock and Little Green Light limit support based on your plan tier. Our team offers live chat, phone support, training webinars, and a comprehensive help center without charging monthly fees.
DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees, while Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing fees. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Traditional donor management tools like DonorDock and Little Green Light only track donor information. Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities - process donations, sell tickets, run auctions, and manage memberships all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
