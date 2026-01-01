DonorDock and Neon One both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated follow-ups, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you can focus on building relationships instead of managing subscription costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Neon One
💸
DonorDock charges $98/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Neon One adds monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
DonorDock lacks auction, raffle, and ticketing features, while Neon One charges extra fees on events and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools with no additional costs.
🤝
DonorDock offers limited support by plan level, while Neon One restricts premium help to higher tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
DonorDock charges $98/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on all donations and memberships. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, automated receipts, and reporting features with zero platform fees, keeping more money in your mission.
Unlike DonorDock and Neon One that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, and online stores - all with zero fees to maximize your impact.
DonorDock charges $98/month plus transaction fees, while Neon One adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors who choose to support our platform, so there are no required monthly fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting as DonorDock and Neon One, but without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees. You get complete donor management plus fundraising tools in one platform with zero required costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
