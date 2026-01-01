Donordock VS Neon One

Neon One

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$98/mo
$98/mo + card fees per gift
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
If donor does NOT cover fees: Standard Stripe fee only—2.2% + $0.30 per transaction. If donor chooses to cover fees: Donor charged 5% + $0.30, making it completely free for the nonprofit.
2.99% + $0.30
Credit card: 2.99% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH/E-check: 1% + $1 per transaction; American Express: additional 1% upcharge per transaction
Platform fees
$0
$0 - Always free for nonprofits (Donor Funded model)
$0
No per-transaction platform fees charged by Neon CRM on donations
Monthly fees
$250/month
Grow plan: $250/month (billed annually), currently $300/month; Amplify plan: $585/month (billed annually); Qualified nonprofits ($300K or less annual revenue): starting at $98/month
$99/month
Essentials: $99/month; Impact: $209/month; Empower: $409/month. Prices increase based on nonprofit revenue bands.
Value for money
4.9
4.9
4.3
4.3

Features
4.9/5
Simple donor tracking with straightforward setup. No training needed to get started. Simple donor tracking with straightforward setup. No training needed to get started.
4.3/5
Powerful CRM with many features. Requires time to learn and configure properly. Powerful CRM with many features. Requires time to learn and configure properly.
Donations
Donordock offers basic donation processing with limited customization options and higher transaction fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.
Neon One processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management focuses on CRM features rather than fundraising tools. Neon One processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management focuses on CRM features rather than fundraising tools.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need to use separate platforms and manually sync attendee data with your donor records.
Neon One provides event management and ticketing, but charges processing fees on all ticket sales, reducing your event revenue.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with basic campaign setup and minimal supporter engagement features.
Neon One offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but charges their standard processing fees on all donations raised by your supporters.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - you'll need separate auction software that doesn't integrate with your donor management system.
Neon One doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments. Neon One doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.
Raffles
No built-in raffle functionality - requires third-party integrations that complicate your workflow and increase costs.
Neon One doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings. Neon One doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No e-commerce features for selling merchandise or products to support your cause and generate additional revenue streams.
Neon One doesn't provide e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions and manage inventory separately. Neon One doesn't provide e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions and manage inventory separately.
Memberships
Donordock offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Neon One offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, their system requires technical setup and can be complex for smaller nonprofits to navigate without dedicated staff. Neon One offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, their system requires technical setup and can be complex for smaller nonprofits to navigate without dedicated staff.
Donor Management/CRM
Donordock offers solid donor tracking and reporting but charges extra for advanced features like custom fields and detailed analytics that nonprofits often need.
Neon One provides robust donor management with detailed profiles, giving history tracking, and reporting dashboards. The system offers powerful features but requires significant time investment to set up and train staff on all capabilities. Neon One provides robust donor management with detailed profiles, giving history tracking, and reporting dashboards. The system offers powerful features but requires significant time investment to set up and train staff on all capabilities.
Emails & Newsletter
Donordock provides basic email tools but requires third-party integrations for advanced newsletter features and automated donor communication sequences.
Neon One includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation features. The email builder can be overwhelming for teams without marketing experience, and advanced features require higher-tier plans. Neon One includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation features. The email builder can be overwhelming for teams without marketing experience, and advanced features require higher-tier plans.
Payment Processing
Donordock charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits processing regular donations.

Payment methods
CRM only - no payment processing included
Credit cards and digital wallets, no tap-to-pay
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - DonorDock is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Yes - Neon One accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - DonorDock is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Yes - Neon One supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorDock is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Yes - Neon One processes ACH bank transfers for recurring and one-time donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorDock is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
No - Neon One does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.9/5
4.3/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
DonorDock offers limited support based on plan tier
Neon One offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
Phone Support / Office Hours
DonorDock provides phone support during standard business hours DonorDock provides phone support during standard business hours
Neon One provides phone support during standard business hours for plan subscribers
Webinars
DonorDock offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users DonorDock offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Neon One offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
DonorDock maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Neon One maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs Neon One maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
DonorDock provides live chat support during business hours
Neon One provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Neon One provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — priority help for higher-paying users only
Tiered support model with premium assistance reserved for top-tier subscribers