DonorDock and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can focus your budget on your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Planning Center
💸
DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees, while Planning Center adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
DonorDock only tracks donors, and Planning Center focuses on church management. Zeffy gives you donation forms, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place.
🤝
DonorDock and Planning Center limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed, regardless of your budget.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees and Planning Center charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, online giving, and event management at no cost to your organization.
Yes. Unlike DonorDock and Planning Center that focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy manages your donor relationships AND processes donations, sells tickets, runs raffles, and handles peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one platform without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy tracks donor history, manages communications, and segments supporters just like dedicated CRMs. The difference? We also process your donations and run your fundraising campaigns without charging fees. You save money while getting more functionality than donor-only platforms.
While DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees and Planning Center charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking with zero fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your donations.
Managing donors separately from fundraising creates extra work and costs. Zeffy combines donor management, online giving, events, and campaigns in one platform. You track relationships AND raise funds without juggling multiple tools or paying multiple fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript