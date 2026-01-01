DonorDock and StratusLive both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated follow-ups, and donation forms with zero fees — so you can focus your budget on your mission, not software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Stratus Live
Keep 100% of every donation instead of losing 3-5% to monthly fees and transaction costs that eat into your mission funding.
Run auctions, raffles, and sell tickets without juggling separate platforms or manually importing donor data between systems.
Process payments, track donors, and send acknowledgments from one dashboard instead of managing multiple software subscriptions.
DonorDock charges $98/month plus transaction fees, while StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you donor management with zero monthly fees and zero transaction costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. DonorDock and StratusLive only handle donor tracking, forcing you to buy separate tools for auctions, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising capabilities in one free platform, saving you money and simplifying operations.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing with zero fees. While DonorDock and StratusLive charge $98-99/month plus transaction fees on every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds while tracking donor relationships, automating communications, and processing gifts seamlessly.
Yes. Unlike DonorDock and StratusLive that focus only on donor management, Zeffy combines CRM with full fundraising capabilities. Run auctions, sell tickets, manage memberships, and process peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no cost. DonorDock and StratusLive offer similar support but charge monthly fees starting at $98-99. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
