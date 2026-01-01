StratusLive

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$98/mo
card fees per gift
$99/month
card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction. If donor chooses to cover fees: Donor charged 5% + $0.30, making it completely free for the nonprofit.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction
Platform fees
$0
Always free for nonprofits (Donor Funded model)
N/A
Included in monthly subscription
Monthly fees
$250/month
Starting price for Grow plan, with lower pricing from $98/month for qualified nonprofits.
$99/month
Value for money
4.9
5.0

Features
4.9/5
Solid donor management, but you'll need other tools for events and auctions.
5.0/5
Strong CRM features, but outdated interface requires staff training and separate tools for fundraising events.
Donations
Donordock offers basic donation processing with donor management features, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact
StratusLive focuses on donor management and CRM features but charges processing fees on donations, reducing your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need separate software to sell tickets for your fundraising events
StratusLive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual attendee data imports.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - basic campaign setup without advanced supporter engagement tools
StratusLive lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate P2P software and complex data integration workflows.
Auctions
No auction management capabilities - you'll need additional software to run silent or live auction events
StratusLive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
No raffle management tools available - requires third-party integration or manual tracking for raffle campaigns
StratusLive doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external raffle tools and manual winner tracking in their CRM system.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality - cannot sell merchandise or products directly through the platform
StratusLive doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store integration and manual donor data syncing.
Memberships
Donordock offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
StratusLive offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and member communication tools that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Donordock offers donor tracking and basic CRM features but lacks advanced segmentation tools and automated donor journey mapping for personalized outreach.
Strong donor database with gift tracking and reporting, but interface can feel outdated and requires training for staff to use effectively.
Emails & Newsletter
Donordock provides basic email capabilities but requires integration with third-party tools for advanced newsletter features and automated donor communications.
Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donor acknowledgments rather than comprehensive newsletter and campaign management.
Payment Processing
Donordock processes donations but charges transaction fees on top of credit card processing costs, reducing the funds that reach your mission.
Donordock processes donations but charges transaction fees on top of credit card processing costs, reducing the funds that reach your mission.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - DonorDock is a donor management system that integrates with payment processors rather than processing payments directly
Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - DonorDock doesn't handle payment processing, so digital wallet payments aren't available
Not supported - StratusLive doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
Not supported - StratusLive focuses on donor management and stewardship, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorDock is donor management software without built-in payment processing capabilities
Not supported - StratusLive specializes in donor relationship management, not payment collection

Customer Support
4.9/5
5.0/5 Unlimited Support
DonorDock offers email support with response times varying by plan
StratusLive offers tiered support based on subscription level
Phone Support / Office Hours DonorDock provides phone support during standard business hours
StratusLive provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars
DonorDock offers occasional training sessions and product demos
StratusLive offers periodic training sessions and product demos
Help Center
DonorDock maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides StratusLive maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides
Email
DonorDock provides live chat support during business hours
StratusLive provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Built for nonprofits with live chat, phone support, and training — response times vary by plan
Tiered support based on subscription level with phone, chat, and knowledge base access