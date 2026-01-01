Donordock VS Tessitura

Tessitura

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database: ✓ (Information not available for Tessitura) Donation History & Notes per Donor: ✓ for both

Donor Tags / Segments: ✓ for both Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed): ✓ for both Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters): ✓ for both Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...): ✓ for both Export Donor Data Anytime: ✓ for both

Offline Donations Tracking: ✓ for both Pre-filled donation forms: ✓ for first platform, Information not available for Tessitura

Pricing

Platform 1: $98/mo, no card fees per gift
Platform 2 (Tessitura): $8,000+/month, no setup fees

Processing fees:
- Platform 1: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction if donor does not cover fees; donor-cover option available to keep it free for the nonprofit
- Tessitura: 0% - Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services

Platform fees:
- Platform 1: $0 - Always free for nonprofits (Donor Funded model)
- Tessitura: $8,000+ per month, quote-based, included in monthly subscription

Monthly fees:
- Platform 1: $250/month - Grow plan billed annually; pricing varies by plan and nonprofit size
- Tessitura: $8,000+ per month, quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue

Value for money:
- Platform 1: 4.9
- Tessitura: 3.7

Features

Platform 1: 4.9/5 - Straightforward donation processing. Quick to set up, but you'll need other tools for events and auctions. Tessitura: 3.7/5 - Powerful for large arts organizations. Steep learning curve and complexity for smaller nonprofit teams. Donations:
- Donordock offers basic donation processing with limited customization options and higher transaction fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.
- Tessitura handles donation processing and donor management, but charges processing fees on every transaction, reducing your fundraising impact.

Ticketing:
- No ticketing capabilities - you'll need to use separate platforms for events, creating more work and disconnected donor data across systems.
- Tessitura offers powerful ticketing for complex events and seasons, but may be overkill for simple nonprofit events and fundraisers.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
- Basic peer-to-peer tools with minimal customization - supporters get limited options to personalize their fundraising campaigns.
- Tessitura doesn't provide peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run supporter-led campaigns.

Auctions:
- No auction capabilities - you'll need separate software for silent auctions and fundraising events, adding complexity and costs.
- Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.

Raffles:
- No raffle functionality available - requires third-party integrations or manual workarounds that complicate your fundraising efforts.
- Tessitura lacks raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants in your donor database.

Online store:
- Limited e-commerce features with basic product listings - lacks the flexibility needed for merchandise sales and donor engagement.
- Tessitura includes merchandise and subscription sales capabilities, but the system complexity may overwhelm smaller nonprofit teams.

Memberships:
- Donordock offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
- Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built for arts organizations with complex membership structures.

Donor Management/CRM:
- Donordock offers solid donor tracking and reporting but charges extra for advanced features like major gift management and custom fields that many nonprofits need.
- Enterprise-level donor management with detailed patron records, giving history, relationship tracking, and sophisticated segmentation tools. Designed for large arts organizations with complex donor relationships.

Emails & Newsletter:
- Donordock provides basic email tools but requires third-party integrations for advanced newsletter features and automated donor communication sequences.
- Basic email capabilities included, but most organizations integrate with dedicated email marketing platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for advanced newsletter features.

Payment Processing:
- Donordock charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits processing regular donations.
- Donordock charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits processing regular donations.

Payment methods

Platform 1: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Tessitura: Limited payments through third-party integrations

Credit Card Payments:
- Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
- Limited - Requires integration with third-party payment processors for credit card transactions

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
- Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
- Not supported - No built-in digital wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers:
- Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
- Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
- Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
- Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations

Customer Support

Platform 1: 4.9/5
Tessitura: 3.7/5 Unlimited Support:
- DonorDock offers limited support based on plan tier
- Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access

Phone Support / Office Hours: - DonorDock provides phone support during standard business hours
- Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers

Webinars: - DonorDock offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
- Tessitura offers training webinars and educational sessions for arts organizations

Help Center:
- DonorDock maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides - Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides

Email:
- DonorDock provides live chat support during business hours
- Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: - Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
- Arts-focused support with tiered access based on subscription level, not unlimited help