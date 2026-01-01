Donordock VS Tessitura

DonorDock and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Tessitura
Donordock
Donordock VS Tessitura

Donordock VS Tessitura: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Donordock
Tessitura
Tessitura
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="emailfeatures"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_email.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Donor Management CRM Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Easy Donor Database</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation History & Notes per Donor</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Tags / Segments</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Export Donor Data Anytime</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Offline Donations Tracking</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pre-filled donation forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">$98/mo</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">card fees per gift</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">$8,000+/month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">setup fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">2.2% + $0.30</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">per transaction if donor does not cover fees; donor-cover option available to keep it free for the nonprofit</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Always free for nonprofits (Donor Funded model)</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$8,000+ per month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">quote-based, included in monthly subscription</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$250/month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Grow plan billed annually; pricing varies by plan and nonprofit size</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$8,000+ per month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">4.9</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">3.7</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.9/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Straightforward donation processing. Quick to set up, but you'll need other tools for events and auctions.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">3.7/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Powerful for large arts organizations. Steep learning curve and complexity for smaller nonprofit teams.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donordock offers basic donation processing with limited customization options and higher transaction fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura handles donation processing and donor management, but charges processing fees on every transaction, reducing your fundraising impact.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No ticketing capabilities - you'll need to use separate platforms for events, creating more work and disconnected donor data across systems.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura offers powerful ticketing for complex events and seasons, but may be overkill for simple nonprofit events and fundraisers.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic peer-to-peer tools with minimal customization - supporters get limited options to personalize their fundraising campaigns.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura doesn't provide peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run supporter-led campaigns.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No auction capabilities - you'll need separate software for silent auctions and fundraising events, adding complexity and costs.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No raffle functionality available - requires third-party integrations or manual workarounds that complicate your fundraising efforts.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura lacks raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants in your donor database.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited e-commerce features with basic product listings - lacks the flexibility needed for merchandise sales and donor engagement.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura includes merchandise and subscription sales capabilities, but the system complexity may overwhelm smaller nonprofit teams.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donordock offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built for arts organizations with complex membership structures.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donordock offers solid donor tracking and reporting but charges extra for advanced features like major gift management and custom fields that many nonprofits need.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Enterprise-level donor management with detailed patron records, giving history, relationship tracking, and sophisticated segmentation tools. Designed for large arts organizations with complex donor relationships.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donordock provides basic email tools but requires third-party integrations for advanced newsletter features and automated donor communication sequences.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic email capabilities included, but most organizations integrate with dedicated email marketing platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for advanced newsletter features.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donordock charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits processing regular donations.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donordock charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, making it expensive for smaller nonprofits processing regular donations.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment methods</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">No payment processing - requires third-party tools</p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Limited payments through third-party integrations</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CREDIT CARD --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Limited - Requires integration with third-party payment processors for credit card transactions</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- APPLE PAY & GOOGLE PAY --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - No built-in digital wallet payment options available</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ACH / BANK TRANSFERS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TAP TO PAY (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - DonorDock focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8df20d98a80f025f7cb0f_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Customer Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.9/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">3.7/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorDock offers limited support based on plan tier</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorDock provides phone support during standard business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorDock offers regular training webinars and educational sessions</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tessitura offers training webinars and educational sessions for arts organizations</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorDock maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorDock provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Arts-focused support with tiered access based on subscription level, not unlimited help</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Tessitura?

Why Zeffy over Donordock and Tessitura?

Why choose Zeffy over Donordock and Tessitura if you're a nonprofit

💯

Keep 100% of donations, not 97%

DonorDock and Tessitura charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.

🧩

Get all fundraising tools in one place

DonorDock lacks auctions and raffles. Tessitura misses peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs to raise funds.

Start fundraising today, not next quarter

DonorDock costs $98/month plus fees. Tessitura starts at $8,000/month. Zeffy is free to use with no monthly charges or setup costs.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Tessitura

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over DonorDock for donor management?

Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorDock charges $98/month plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. You get the same donor tracking and reporting capabilities without the monthly costs eating into your budget.

How does Zeffy compare to Tessitura for smaller nonprofits?

Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations. Zeffy provides donor management, fundraising, and event tools designed for smaller nonprofits at zero cost, making professional fundraising accessible to teams of any size.

Can Zeffy handle all my fundraising needs unlike other donor management tools?

Yes. While DonorDock and Tessitura focus mainly on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform with no fees.

Why doesn't Zeffy charge monthly fees like DonorDock and Tessitura?

Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits monthly fees. While DonorDock costs $98/month plus transaction fees and Tessitura starts at $8,000/month, Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management tools at zero cost to your organization.

How does Zeffy's donor management compare to expensive alternatives?

Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the hefty price tag. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting that rivals expensive platforms, plus fundraising tools like donation forms and events that DonorDock and Tessitura charge extra for or don't offer.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Related content

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

