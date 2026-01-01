DonorDock and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Tessitura
DonorDock and Tessitura charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
DonorDock lacks auctions and raffles. Tessitura misses peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs to raise funds.
DonorDock costs $98/month plus fees. Tessitura starts at $8,000/month. Zeffy is free to use with no monthly charges or setup costs.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorDock charges $98/month plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. You get the same donor tracking and reporting capabilities without the monthly costs eating into your budget.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations. Zeffy provides donor management, fundraising, and event tools designed for smaller nonprofits at zero cost, making professional fundraising accessible to teams of any size.
Yes. While DonorDock and Tessitura focus mainly on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform with no fees.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits monthly fees. While DonorDock costs $98/month plus transaction fees and Tessitura starts at $8,000/month, Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management tools at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the hefty price tag. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting that rivals expensive platforms, plus fundraising tools like donation forms and events that DonorDock and Tessitura charge extra for or don't offer.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
