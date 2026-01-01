DonorDock and Virtuous help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Virtuous
💸
DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly fees on top of 2.9% transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees on donations and memberships.
🧰
DonorDock and Virtuous focus on donor data but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise in one platform.
💬
DonorDock and Virtuous limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations. While DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees and Virtuous charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your mission. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without paying monthly subscriptions or losing money to processing fees.
Yes. Unlike DonorDock and Virtuous that focus only on donor management, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform. You can run auctions, sell raffle tickets, process memberships, host events with ticketing, and operate an online store - all with zero fees. This eliminates the need for multiple expensive tools that don't talk to each other.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost, while DonorDock and Virtuous offer tiered support based on your plan level. Our team understands small nonprofits and provides hands-on help via live chat, email, and phone. You won't pay more for better support or get stuck with limited help when you need it most.
DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy operates with zero fees - no monthly costs, no transaction fees, no hidden charges. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, keeping 100% of intended donations for your mission.
Unlike DonorDock and Virtuous that only handle donor management, Zeffy combines donor tracking with complete fundraising tools. You get auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all in one platform with zero fees. This eliminates juggling multiple expensive tools that don't connect to each other.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript