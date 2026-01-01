DonorDrive and Get Movin help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge platform fees and processing costs that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you everything you need to launch walkathons, fun runs, and fundraising challenges with zero fees — so every dollar goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordrive VS Get Movin Fundraising
DonorDrive takes 5% plus card fees, Get Movin takes 7.9% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or team challenge actually raises money for your mission.
DonorDrive and Get Movin limit you to basic P2P campaigns. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores alongside peer-to-peer tools.
DonorDrive and Get Movin restrict support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help whenever your campaign needs it.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Donordrive takes 5% plus card fees and Get Movin charges 7.9% total fees. You keep every dollar raised for your mission instead of losing hundreds to platform costs.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering peer-to-peer campaigns plus auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and donor management. You won't need multiple expensive tools like you would with limited P2P-only platforms.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no cost. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan tier or business hours, you get full access to help whenever you need it.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations raised through peer-to-peer campaigns. Donordrive takes 5% plus card fees, and Get Movin charges 7.9% total fees. On a $10,000 campaign, you'd lose $500-790 to fees with competitors but keep every dollar with Zeffy.
Zeffy grows with your nonprofit beyond P2P campaigns. When you're ready to add auctions, raffles, event ticketing, or online stores, they're already built in at no extra cost. Competitors force you to find and pay for separate tools as your fundraising needs expand.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
