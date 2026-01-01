Donorfy and DonorSnap help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Donorsnap
Donorfy and Donorsnap charge monthly fees that grow with your donor base. Zeffy is completely free, so you can invest every dollar in your mission.
Donorfy and Donorsnap store donor data but can't process donations, run raffles, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Donorfy and Donorsnap limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is the only platform that offers 100% free fundraising with zero fees on donations. While Donorfy and Donorsnap focus solely on donor data management, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools - donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all in one place.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. Donorfy charges monthly fees that increase with your database size, while Donorsnap charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation and never pay platform fees.
Yes. While Donorfy and Donorsnap require separate payment processors and additional tools for events or peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy includes everything: donor CRM, payment processing, event ticketing, auctions, memberships, and online stores - all integrated and fee-free.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools in one platform. While Donorfy and Donorsnap only track donor data, Zeffy lets you manage relationships and collect donations without any platform fees or transaction costs.
Donorfy charges monthly fees that grow with your database size, and Donorsnap adds 2.9% + $0.30 per donation on top of monthly costs. Zeffy provides donor CRM, payment processing, and fundraising tools completely free with optional donor contributions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
