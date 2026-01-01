Donorfy and EveryAction help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation processing, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you can focus on building relationships instead of managing costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Every Action
💸
Donorfy and EveryAction charge processing fees on every donation plus monthly software costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
While Donorfy and EveryAction require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing, Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
🚀
Donorfy starts at monthly fees that scale with contacts, EveryAction at $109/month. Zeffy lets you manage unlimited donors and start fundraising immediately at no cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database size plus transaction fees. You get the same donor tracking and reporting capabilities without the ongoing costs eating into your mission funds.
EveryAction starts at $109/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Zeffy provides donor management, fundraising tools, and payment processing at zero cost. Small nonprofits save thousands annually while getting the same essential CRM features.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in fundraising tools like donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing. Unlike Donorfy or EveryAction, you won't need separate payment processors or pay transaction fees on any donations raised.
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero cost. Unlike Donorfy or EveryAction that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, you track donors and process donations without any platform fees eating into your mission funds.
Donorfy charges monthly fees that grow with your database, while EveryAction starts at $109/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy eliminates these costs entirely, letting small nonprofits save thousands annually on donor management and payment processing.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
