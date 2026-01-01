Donorfy and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Little Green Light
💯
Donorfy and Little Green Light charge monthly fees that grow with your donor list. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🎟️
Donorfy and Little Green Light only track donors but can't process donations, run raffles, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one platform.
🤝
Donorfy and Little Green Light limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy gives you everything in one place with zero fees. While Donorfy and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus payment processing costs, Zeffy handles donations, events, and donor management completely free. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database size, while Little Green Light costs $45/month plus card fees per gift. Zeffy costs nothing. You keep 100% of every donation, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor tracking. While platforms like Donorfy and Little Green Light focus mainly on database management, Zeffy includes built-in payment processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores - all at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing, event ticketing, and fundraising tools in one platform at zero cost. While Donorfy and Little Green Light focus only on tracking donors and charge monthly fees, Zeffy lets you manage relationships and collect donations without any platform costs.
Donorfy charges monthly fees that grow with your database, and Little Green Light costs $45/month plus processing fees. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising tools completely free. You keep every dollar raised, with donors able to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript