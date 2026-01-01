Donorfy and LiveImpact help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Live Impact
Donorfy and LiveImpact charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Donorfy and LiveImpact focus on donor management but lack fundraising tools. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, and memberships in one platform.
Donorfy limits support by plan tier and LiveImpact charges $150+ monthly. Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost to help you succeed.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database plus transaction fees, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, gift management, and automated receipts at no cost to your organization.
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus processing fees on every donation. Zeffy provides the same donor management capabilities plus integrated fundraising tools with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy manages your entire donor journey in one platform. Track donor history, send automated thank-you emails, generate tax receipts, and process donations without paying monthly fees or transaction costs that eat into your fundraising revenue.
Traditional donor management systems like Donorfy and LiveImpact charge monthly fees that grow with your database size. Zeffy combines donor tracking with zero-fee fundraising tools, so you keep 100% of donations while managing relationships.
Donorfy charges scaling monthly fees plus transaction costs. LiveImpact costs $150/month plus processing fees. Zeffy offers complete donor management and fundraising tools with zero platform fees, saving thousands annually.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
