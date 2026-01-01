ProDon

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available
Information not available

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees scale with your database
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees stack up
Processing fees
0%
No transaction fees charged by Donorfy on any plan. Third-party payment gateways (Stripe, GoCardless) retain their own standard processing fees. N/A
Competitive rate (specific percentage not disclosed). Transaction fee discounts based on plan: Explorer - competitive rate, Collaborator - 0.25% discount, Leader - 0.50% discount, Ambassador - 0.75% discount, Visionary - 1% discount. Third-party payment processing via Paysafe. Platform fees
N/A
No separate platform fees, included in monthly subscription pricing.
N/A
Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).
Monthly fees
£39/month
Volume-based pricing by constituent count. Starter plan for up to 500 constituents, with higher tiers scaling up to £4,361/month +VAT for up to 1,000,000 constituents. Enterprise plans available for higher volumes, with optional add-ons such as Academy Licences, Custom Dashboards, and Sandboxes.
$168/month
Starting price per month including cloud hosting and online forms platform. Plans offer increasing file limits up to unlimited, and exact pricing requires a custom quote. Value for money
N/A
3.0

Features
N/A/5
Donorfy requires separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and e-commerce. Setup takes time. 3.0/5
ProDon handles donor management but feels outdated. Training needed. Missing key fundraising features. Donations
Donorfy tracks donations and donor relationships but charges processing fees on every gift your supporters make
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.
Ticketing
Donorfy doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need to use a separate platform and manually sync attendee data
ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donorfy offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with limited customization and higher processing costs
ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run supporter-led campaigns. Auctions
Donorfy doesn't support auction functionality - you'll need additional software to run silent or live auctions
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations. Raffles
Donorfy lacks raffle functionality - you'll need third-party tools to run raffles and import winner data manually
ProDon doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection. Online store
Donorfy doesn't include online store features - you'll need separate e-commerce tools for selling merchandise
ProDon doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products online. Memberships
Donorfy offers basic membership tracking with manual renewal reminders and limited automation for membership tiers.
ProDon offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with detailed contact records, gift tracking, and reporting. Good for organizations focused primarily on donor relationships. ProDon provides solid donor management with contact records, donation history, and basic reporting. However, the interface can feel outdated and requires training to use effectively.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities with simple templates. Limited segmentation options and no advanced automation workflows. ProDon includes basic email functionality for donor communications but lacks advanced newsletter features like templates, automation, or detailed analytics.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party integrations with transaction fees. Requires separate merchant accounts and additional setup. Processes payments through third-party integrations with transaction fees. Requires separate merchant accounts and additional setup.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - ProDon is a donor management system that doesn't include built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - ProDon doesn't offer digital wallet payment options as it's not a payment platform
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Not supported - ProDon doesn't provide mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support
N/A
3.0/5 Unlimited Support
Donorfy offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans
ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Donorfy provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Donorfy offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Donorfy maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Donorfy provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level with phone help limited to paid tiers Limited support based on subscription tier with business hours phone access