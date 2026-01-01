Donorfy and Veracross help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Veracross
💰
Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database, and Veracross adds card fees on top of monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Donorfy and Veracross focus on donor tracking but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes all fundraising methods in one platform without extra integrations.
📞
Donorfy and Veracross offer tiered support based on subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no cost.
Donorfy charges monthly fees that grow with your donor database, plus processing fees on donations. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of donations while donors can optionally support Zeffy.
Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, relationship mapping, and giving history as paid platforms, but without monthly costs. You get detailed donor profiles and engagement tools while keeping every dollar for your mission.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database size plus processing fees. You get the same donor tracking and relationship tools without the ongoing costs eating into your mission funds.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero-fee fundraising tools, while Veracross focuses on school management with limited nonprofit features. You get dedicated donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Yes, Zeffy provides comprehensive donor management, email marketing, and donation processing with zero platform fees. Unlike Donorfy's scaling monthly costs, you keep 100% of donations while donors can optionally leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
