DonorPerfect and eTapestry help you track donors, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS E Tapestry
💰
DonorPerfect and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
DonorPerfect and eTapestry focus only on donor tracking, forcing you to buy separate tools for events and sales. Zeffy handles everything.
🤝
DonorPerfect and eTapestry limit support to business hours and subscription tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited help whenever you need it.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus transaction fees. You get the same CRM features plus built-in fundraising tools without the monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike eTapestry's $59+ monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs, Zeffy provides donor tracking and online fundraising at zero cost. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to cover our costs instead.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform. DonorPerfect requires separate tools for events and charges monthly fees for basic CRM features.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero platform fees. While DonorPerfect and eTapestry focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you manage relationships and raise funds through donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place.
DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus transaction fees, while eTapestry charges $59+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation. Zeffy eliminates these costs entirely. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising budget for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
