DonorPerfect and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Little Green Light
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and transactions, so you keep 100% of what donors give to your mission.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform without juggling multiple systems.
Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to help your team succeed, not tiered support based on what you pay.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus card fees and Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing fees. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Yes. While DonorPerfect and Little Green Light focus only on donor management, Zeffy includes fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores at no extra cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no charge, while both competitors offer tiered support based on your subscription level. Get help when you need it without worrying about additional costs.
DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus card fees, while Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing fees. Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of every donation.
Unlike DonorPerfect and Little Green Light that only track donors, Zeffy grows with you. Add fundraising events, sell merchandise, or run peer-to-peer campaigns without switching platforms or paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
