DonorPerfect and LiveImpact help you track donors, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Live Impact
DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees, LiveImpact costs $150/month plus fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar raised for your programs.
DonorPerfect and LiveImpact lack raffles, auctions, and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and sales tools that share donor data automatically.
DonorPerfect and LiveImpact limit support to business hours with contact restrictions. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus processing fees. You get the same CRM features without the monthly subscription eating into your budget.
Unlike LiveImpact's $150/month fee plus processing costs, Zeffy provides donor tracking and management at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform instead.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor tracking, and CRM features in one platform with no monthly fees. Unlike competitors that charge separately for each feature, everything is included.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the $99 monthly fee that DonorPerfect charges. You get donor tracking, gift processing, and CRM features with zero platform costs, so more of your budget goes directly to your mission.
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus processing fees, while Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management capabilities at zero cost. Donors can choose to leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
