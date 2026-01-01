LiveImpact

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$99/month
$99/month plus card fees per gift
$150/month
$150/month plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.89%–3.39% + $0.35
per credit card transaction; 0.75% + $0.30 per e-check transaction
1.99% + $0.49
per credit card transaction; some sources list 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees
$0
No fee
N/A
No platform transaction fees (included in monthly subscription)
Monthly fees
$89/month
Lite plan software subscription starts at this price; no monthly fee for payment processing
$150/month
Starter plans for fundraising, donor, program, and case management are billed annually; Pro plans start at $275/month and $350/month
Value for money
4.5
4.7

Features
4.5/5
Powerful donor database, but steep learning curve and extra fees add up fast.
4.7/5
Solid donor tracking with basic tools. Limited features mean you'll need add-ons.
Donations
DonorPerfect offers online donation forms with customizable fields and recurring gift options, but charges processing fees on top of their monthly software subscription costs.
Basic donation processing with limited customization options. Higher processing fees cut into your fundraising dollars.
Ticketing
DonorPerfect does not provide native event ticketing functionality - you'll need to integrate with third-party ticketing platforms, adding complexity and extra costs.
Basic event registration without advanced ticketing features like seating charts or ticket tiers.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
DonorPerfect offers peer-to-peer fundraising through their DonorPerfect Online module, but it requires additional setup and may involve extra fees beyond the base subscription.
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Basic campaign setup without advanced social sharing or team management features.
Auctions
DonorPerfect doesn't provide auction management features. You'll need separate auction software and manually import data, creating extra work for your team.
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.
Raffles
DonorPerfect lacks built-in raffle management tools. You'd need to track raffle sales manually or use separate software, making it harder to see your full fundraising picture.
No raffle functionality available. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
DonorPerfect doesn't include e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products. You'll need additional platforms to run an online store for your nonprofit.
No built-in online store capabilities. Selling merchandise requires integrating third-party e-commerce solutions.
Memberships
DonorPerfect offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking within their donor database, but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with detailed records, gift tracking, and reporting capabilities, but comes with steep learning curve and complex setup process.
LiveImpact offers solid donor tracking and relationship management tools with customizable fields and reporting. Good for basic donor stewardship but lacks advanced automation features.
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but requires additional monthly fees on top of base subscription pricing.
LiveImpact provides basic email capabilities for donor communication, but limited template options and segmentation tools make it challenging to create targeted campaigns that engage different donor groups.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs.
Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor engagement and stewardship, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact specializes in donor relationship management, not payment collection

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.7/5 Unlimited Support
DonorPerfect offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
LiveImpact offers limited support with restrictions on contact frequency
Phone Support / Office Hours
DonorPerfect provides phone support during standard business hours
LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars DonorPerfect offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
DonorPerfect maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level with tiered help based on subscription tier Limited support with restrictions on contact frequency and business hours only