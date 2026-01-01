Donorperfect VS Sumac

Sumac

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
Processing fees
$0
Glass Register processing fees are covered by Societ; Sumac fees are not listed, contact for details.
Platform fees
Glass Register has no platform fees; Sumac fees are not listed, contact for details.
Monthly fees
$109-$179/month
Pricing varies by plan; Sumac has a monthly fee, while Glass Register and My Board View are free.
Value for money
4.2

Features
4.5/5
Solid donor management with straightforward setup. Needs add-ons for events and fundraising tools.
4.2/5
Powerful features but steep learning curve. Requires technical setup and training for most nonprofits.
Donations
DonorPerfect handles online donations with basic payment processing and donor data tracking for your CRM database.
Sumac handles online donations through integrations with payment processors, but charges processing fees on top of their monthly software costs.
Ticketing
No event ticketing features - you'll need separate software to sell tickets and manage event registration.
Sumac doesn't offer built-in event ticketing. You'd need to use third-party ticketing platforms and manually sync attendee data back to your donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising with basic campaign setup but lacks modern social sharing and engagement tools.
Sumac doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need third-party platforms and complex integrations to track supporter-led campaigns in your database.
Auctions
No auction management capabilities - you'll need additional software to run silent or live auction events.
Sumac doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders and winners in your donor management system.
Raffles
No raffle management tools - requires third-party integration or manual tracking outside the platform.
Sumac doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants in your donor database.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality - cannot sell merchandise or products directly through the system.
Sumac doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate online store platform and manually import customer data to maintain donor records.
Memberships
Limited membership tracking with basic renewal reminders and manual processes for member communications
Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and can be complex for smaller nonprofits to configure without dedicated IT support.
Donor Management/CRM
Robust donor database with detailed giving history, segmentation tools, and comprehensive reporting features
Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking with gift history, pledges, and reporting. Strong database capabilities but requires significant training time. The interface feels dated and can overwhelm new users with too many features upfront.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities with limited templates and requires integration with third-party tools for advanced features
Sumac includes basic email marketing tools with templates and contact segmentation. However, the email editor is outdated and lacks modern design options. Advanced email automation requires additional paid modules.
Payment Processing
Processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly software fees
Processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly software fees

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate payment system
Limited payments - needs third-party processor setup
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - DonorPerfect is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Limited support - Requires third-party payment processor integration for credit card processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - DonorPerfect specializes in donor data management, not payment acceptance
Not supported - No built-in digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorPerfect is built for donor relationship management, not mobile payments
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.2/5 Unlimited Support
DonorPerfect offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Sumac offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours DonorPerfect provides phone support during standard business hours
Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars DonorPerfect offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Sumac offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center DonorPerfect maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours Sumac provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — priority help for higher-paying users Limited support based on plan level — more help costs more