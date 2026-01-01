DonorPerfect and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Tessitura
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation reaches your mission instead of paying platform costs that eat into your fundraising results.
💳
Zeffy is completely free to use, while DonorPerfect starts at $99/month and Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly plus setup fees.
🎟️
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns that DonorPerfect and Tessitura don't offer or charge extra for.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Unlike DonorPerfect's $99/month or Tessitura's $8,000+ monthly fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting comprehensive CRM tools built specifically for small nonprofits.
Zeffy provides complete donor profiles, giving history, and automated thank-you emails without the complexity or cost. While DonorPerfect and Tessitura require training and technical expertise, Zeffy works right out of the box for busy nonprofit teams.
Yes! Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like online donations, events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Unlike DonorPerfect or Tessitura that require separate platforms and integrations, everything works together seamlessly at zero cost.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus card fees, while Tessitura charges $8,000+/month plus setup fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and get full donor management capabilities.
Zeffy gives small nonprofits enterprise-level donor tracking without the enterprise price tag. Unlike DonorPerfect and Tessitura that require training and technical expertise, Zeffy works immediately for busy teams who need results, not complexity.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
