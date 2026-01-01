DonorPerfect and Veracross help schools manage donors and fundraising campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Veracross
💰
DonorPerfect starts at $99/month plus card fees, while Veracross charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🎟️
DonorPerfect lacks auction, raffle, and ticketing features, while Veracross offers limited donation tools. Zeffy includes everything you need for events, online giving, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
📞
DonorPerfect and Veracross offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike DonorPerfect's $99/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting complete CRM tools, automated thank-you emails, and detailed donor insights.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, while Veracross serves schools. You get dedicated fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores at zero cost, versus Veracross's limited donation features and monthly fees.
Yes. Zeffy provides comprehensive donor tracking, automated communications, and detailed reporting completely free. You avoid DonorPerfect's monthly subscription and transaction fees while accessing modern fundraising tools like auctions and raffles.
Zeffy eliminates the monthly fees and transaction costs that drain your budget. While DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees, Zeffy gives you complete donor management, automated communications, and fundraising tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits, not schools. You get dedicated fundraising features like peer-to-peer campaigns, online auctions, and event ticketing that Veracross simply doesn't offer, all without monthly subscription fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
