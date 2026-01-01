EveryAction

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ Donation History & Notes per Donor
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ Donor Tags / Segments
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓

Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ Export Donor Data Anytime
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓

Offline Donations Tracking
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ Pre-filled donation forms
DonorSearch: Information not available
EveryAction: ✓ class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing

DonorSearch: N/A - Custom pricing, card fees per gift
EveryAction: $109/month plus card fees

Processing fees
DonorSearch: N/A - DonorSearch is a donor prospect research tool, not a payment processor. It does not handle payment processing directly.
EveryAction: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Platform fees
DonorSearch: N/A - Custom pricing - Contact for quote; DonorSearch does not publicly disclose platform fees and requires a demo for pricing
EveryAction: N/A - Custom/Not publicly disclosed (determined by organization needs and solutions)

Monthly fees
DonorSearch: $600/year - Annual subscription for Silver plan with 750 API calls; plans up to $1,740/year (Platinum with 3,000 API calls)
EveryAction: $109/month - varies based on database size and solutions selected

Value for money
DonorSearch: 4.7
EveryAction: 4.2

Features

DonorSearch: 4.7/5 - Powerful donor research, but you'll need other tools for fundraising and email.
EveryAction: 4.2/5 - Full-featured CRM with transaction fees on every donation and steep learning curve.

Donations
DonorSearch: DonorSearch focuses on prospect research and donor intelligence rather than processing donations directly
EveryAction: EveryAction processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management tools help track giving history and engagement.

Ticketing
DonorSearch: No event ticketing capabilities - DonorSearch specializes in donor research, not event management
EveryAction: EveryAction includes event management and ticketing, but charges processing fees on all ticket sales plus their standard transaction rates.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
DonorSearch: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on identifying potential donors, not campaign management
EveryAction: EveryAction offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with customizable campaign pages, but transaction fees apply to all donations raised by supporters.

Auctions
DonorSearch: No auction management capabilities - DonorSearch provides donor intelligence, not fundraising event tools
EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.

Raffles
DonorSearch: No raffle management features - this platform is built for donor prospecting and wealth screening
EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't provide raffle-specific features. You'd need external raffle tools and manual processes to import participant data into your CRM.

Online store
DonorSearch: No e-commerce or online store functionality - DonorSearch is a donor research tool only
EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store integration and manual data syncing to connect sales with donor records.

Memberships
DonorSearch: DonorSearch doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
EveryAction: EveryAction offers membership management with automated renewals and member communications, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.

Donor Management/CRM
DonorSearch: Strong prospect research and wealth screening. DonorSearch excels at finding donor capacity but lacks comprehensive donor relationship tracking.
EveryAction: Comprehensive donor database with wealth screening and prospect research capabilities, designed for larger organizations with dedicated development teams and substantial budgets.

Emails & Newsletter
DonorSearch: Limited email capabilities. DonorSearch provides basic contact info but lacks built-in email marketing tools for donor communications.
EveryAction: Includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features, but the complex interface often requires dedicated staff time to master and maintain campaigns effectively.

Payment Processing
DonorSearch: No payment processing capabilities. DonorSearch focuses on prospect research, so you'll need a separate donation platform.
EveryAction: No payment processing capabilities. DonorSearch focuses on prospect research, so you'll need a separate donation platform.

Payment methods

DonorSearch: Research tool only - no payment processing available
EveryAction: Data management only - no payment processing available

Credit Card Payments
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a donor research platform, not a payment processor
EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction is a donor management platform, not a payment processor

Apple Pay & Google Pay
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a donor research platform, not a payment processor
EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction doesn't handle payment processing directly

ACH / Bank Transfers
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a donor research platform, not a payment processor
EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and advocacy tools, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a donor research platform, not a payment processor
EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction is designed for donor data management, not in-person payments

Customer Support

DonorSearch: 4.7/5
EveryAction: 4.2/5 Unlimited Support
DonorSearch: DonorSearch offers limited support based on subscription tier
EveryAction: EveryAction offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours
DonorSearch: DonorSearch provides phone support during standard business hours
EveryAction: EveryAction provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
DonorSearch: DonorSearch offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
EveryAction: EveryAction offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
DonorSearch: DonorSearch maintains a src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorSearch offers regular training webinars and educational sessions</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">EveryAction offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">DonorSearch maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
EveryAction: EveryAction maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
DonorSearch: DonorSearch provides live chat support during business hours
EveryAction: EveryAction provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
DonorSearch: Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours
EveryAction: Tiered support based on plan level with phone and chat during business hours class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">EveryAction provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tiered support based on plan level with phone and chat during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>