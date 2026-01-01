DonorSearch and EveryAction help you research prospects and manage donor relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, email tools, and event ticketing — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Search VS Every Action
💯
DonorSearch focuses only on prospect research while EveryAction charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy gives you zero-fee donation processing plus donor management in one place.
🧰
DonorSearch lacks donation processing and EveryAction missing auction and raffle tools. Zeffy includes everything from online giving to event fundraising with no transaction fees.
🤝
DonorSearch requires custom pricing negotiations and EveryAction starts at $109 monthly. Zeffy offers unlimited support and full platform access at zero cost to your organization.
DonorSearch focuses on prospect research but lacks donation processing and comprehensive donor relationship tools. Zeffy combines complete donor management with zero-fee fundraising, so you can identify, engage, and collect from supporters without losing money to transaction fees.
EveryAction charges $109/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, which adds up quickly for small organizations. Zeffy offers the same donor management features with zero platform fees, letting you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger relationships.
Yes. While DonorSearch only does research and EveryAction charges fees on every gift, Zeffy provides complete donor management plus fee-free donation processing. Track giving history, send thank-you emails, and process gifts all in one place without losing funds to fees.
DonorSearch helps you find prospects but can't process donations or manage ongoing relationships. Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus zero-fee donation processing, so you can research, engage, and collect from supporters without paying transaction fees on every gift.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, which drains your budget fast. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and relationship tools with zero platform fees, so small nonprofits keep 100% of donations while building stronger supporter connections.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript