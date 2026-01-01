DonorSearch focuses on prospect research while Neon One offers relationship management, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines donor management, donation processing, and event tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Search VS Neon One
💯
DonorSearch charges custom pricing plus card fees, Neon One takes monthly fees plus 2.9% per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
DonorSearch only does donor research, Neon One lacks auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes everything from donation pages to event ticketing in one platform.
⚡
DonorSearch requires technical expertise, Neon One needs complex setup. Zeffy gets you accepting donations in minutes with simple, ready-to-use tools.
DonorSearch focuses on prospect research but doesn't process donations. You'll need separate payment tools and pay extra fees. Zeffy handles everything in one place with zero fees on donations, so you keep 100% of what donors give.
Neon One charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and monthly fees, designed for larger organizations. Zeffy is built for small nonprofits with zero platform fees and simple setup, letting you focus on your mission instead of complex systems.
Yes. While DonorSearch only does research and Neon One has gaps in auctions and stores, Zeffy handles donations, events, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees.
DonorSearch only researches donors but can't process gifts, while Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction. Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee donation processing, so you keep every dollar donated.
Traditional donor management systems like DonorSearch and Neon One require multiple tools and charge fees that eat into donations. Zeffy gives small nonprofits everything they need in one place with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript