DonorSearch and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, email tools, and event ticketing — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
DonorSearch and Sumac charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy eliminates all platform fees, letting you keep 100% of donations for your mission.
DonorSearch only offers prospect research while Sumac lacks auction and raffle tools. Zeffy provides complete fundraising capabilities in one platform.
DonorSearch requires separate payment systems and Sumac needs third-party processors. Zeffy handles all payments directly with zero transaction fees.
DonorSearch focuses on prospect research but doesn't process donations or manage your fundraising campaigns. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, plus built-in tools for events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Sumac charges monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy offers the same donor management features with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising revenue.
Yes. While DonorSearch only does research and Sumac requires separate tools for payments and events, Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one zero-fee platform.
DonorSearch only does prospect research without processing donations, while Sumac charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy combines complete donor management with zero-fee donation processing, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
Nonprofits get tired of paying monthly fees and transaction costs that eat into their fundraising. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations while getting better tools for managing donors, running events, and tracking campaigns than separate platforms provide.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
