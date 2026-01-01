DonorSnap and DonorDock help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Donordock
DonorSnap and Donordock charge monthly fees starting at $50-98, plus card processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your cause.
DonorSnap and Donordock track donors but can't process payments. Zeffy handles both donor management and secure payment processing in one place.
DonorSnap and Donordock limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee donation processing, while DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every gift. You get complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and payment processing in one platform without eating into your donations.
Unlike Donordock's $98/month plus card fees, Zeffy offers donor management and donation processing at zero cost. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to cover our costs, so 100% of donations reach your mission instead of paying software fees.
Yes, Zeffy manages your entire donor journey from first gift to major donor cultivation. Track donation history, send personalized thank-you emails, and process secure payments all in one place without monthly fees or transaction costs cutting into your fundraising.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee donation processing, while DonorSnap requires monthly fees plus separate payment processors with transaction costs. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and secure payments in one platform without fees eating into your donations.
Unlike DonorDock's $98/month plus payment processing fees, Zeffy offers complete donor management and donation processing at zero cost. Track donor relationships, send thank-you emails, and process gifts all in one place while keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
