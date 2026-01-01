DonorSnap and Donorfy help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Donorfy
🧰
DonorSnap and Donorfy manage donor data but require separate payment processors and manual data entry. Zeffy handles everything in one place with zero fees.
📈
DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card fees, while Donorfy's costs increase with your database size. Zeffy stays free as your nonprofit grows.
🤝
DonorSnap and Donorfy offer tiered support that costs more for premium help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit at no charge.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing with zero fees. DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every gift, eating into your donations. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what donors give while managing relationships, tracking gifts, and sending thank-you emails all in one place.
Donorfy's monthly fees scale with your database size, making it expensive as you grow. Zeffy offers unlimited donor records with zero monthly fees. Plus, you get built-in donation forms and payment processing that Donorfy requires costly third-party integrations to achieve.
Yes. While DonorSnap and Donorfy focus only on managing donor data, Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising tools. Create donation forms, sell event tickets, run peer-to-peer campaigns, and track every donor interaction without paying fees or juggling multiple platforms.
Traditional donor management systems like DonorSnap and Donorfy only track donor data but require costly third-party integrations for payments. Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero fees. Manage relationships, accept donations, and track gifts in one platform without monthly charges or transaction fees.
DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every gift. Donorfy's monthly costs increase as your donor database grows. Zeffy eliminates both monthly fees and transaction costs entirely. Keep 100% of donations while accessing the same donor tracking, reporting, and communication tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript